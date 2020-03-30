Italian Minister of Health extends shut down to April 12

Rome, March 30, 2020: The Italian Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, announced tonight, that the shut down of Italy, to prevent coronavirus transmission will extend at least until Easter Sunday:

In the meeting of the Technical Scientific Committee held this morning it became evident that the evaluation to extend all the measures of containment should be extended at least until Easter. The government will move in this direction.

This despite increasing calls from medical experts the world over, to re-evaluate the response, on the basis that all the statistics about Coronavirus show that it is no more lethal than the common winter flu.

