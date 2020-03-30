News

Download: “My Life with Mary” prayer-booklet

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In August of 2004, I had the grace to make a pilgrimage to La Salette, France, and I resolved there to do what I can to promote the life of prayer among Catholics. I subsequently compiled a collection of prayers, which I entitled: My Life with Mary, which is published by Save Old St. Mary’s, Inc., in the USA, but which I offer here in PDF format in English, French and Arabic. — This is a great little booklet to keep on your cellphone or computer, so that wherever you are and have a moment you can find a prayer to help you pray.

ENGLISH: PDF — This is the original

FRENCH: PDF  — This translation prepared with the assistance of a native speaker.

ARABIC: PDF  — This translation prepared by a native speaker from Egypt, who is a Catholic Copt.

One thought on “Download: “My Life with Mary” prayer-booklet”

  1. Thank you so very much. May our Blessed Mother see you safely to Heaven and all the days between. This booklet, is just precious.

