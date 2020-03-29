by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The essence of Christianity is trust in God.

This should be obvious to anyone who knows the least thing about being a Christian. But when trials and tribulations come upon a man, his faith in Christ is put to the test, and he discovers how much of himself he is incapable.

Much more is this so during national or world crises.

The Corona pandemic, as numerous articles here at FromRome.Info have demonstrated, is nothing more than a political stunt by globalists seeking their own self interests without any reference to trust in Jesus Christ. That they are running about like chickens with their heads cut off should not surprise the Christian.

Without Jesus Christ, we are nothing. We lack all stability. We have no foundation.

This is because without Jesus Christ, there is no real trust in God. And without trust in God, the recognition that the tidal wave of tribulations into which you have come causes you to realize that of yourself you cannot survive it. And that very human and normal reaction causes tremendous fear.

This is why, to His disciples, when they saw Him walking on the water, Christ said: Take courage, do not be afraid! (Matthew 14:27).

He rebuked them, because while they were terrified by a storm on the Sea of Galilee they did not have the sense to see Him as their hope and anchor. So His words of encouragement were also a gentle rebuke.

The human race, during this induced panic, has come into a mighty storm and men without faith in Christ are leading mankind into stupid and insane responses.

As Christians, we should not be afraid, IF we are faithful to Jesus. Because if we are faithful, then He will protect us.

Keep the Commandments, repent of your sins, believe in Christ 100% and accept all his teachings. Pray and trust in Him. And do not run here or there looking for someone to save you, some miracle to indicate the path, or some vision to direct you. Jesus should be enough for you, even if the mountains fall into the sea or the heavens roll up and the world dissolve into fire. For the man who trust in Jesus and is faithful, these things are nothings. God is Omnipotent and will care for His own.

