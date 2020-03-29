The Myths of Wuhan: how numbers were exaggerated to justify imprisoning 57 million Chinese

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In a scenario which was first executed in China but which has now come to your country, the response to the Wuhan Virus has been eerily similar and it has been the same one as the Marxist Dictatorship of China.

Wake up to the brave new world order, in which you live!

We have heard weeks on end of propaganda about the horrible plague in Wuhan, which has killed untold numbers of individuals.

But the facts show that int he 4th quarter of 2019, the total number of deaths, counted by burials, was only 1583 higher than the same period in 2018! And this for a city of 16 Million! This, statistically, is only an increase of 2.8%, on a death rate that is only 1.4 per hundred annually. Not even a blip by the numbers — though we cannot discount the tragedy of even one human life lost.

So to prevent 1583 deaths, the Dictatorship of Peking ordered the largest act of de facto imprisonment in world history: 57 million persons were confined to their homes in Hubei province!

In Archeology we know this: you can fake estimate upon estimate of statistics about population and sickness. But if you cannot find the graves, then the truth is rather quite different.

Admittedly those burial stats are for the last Quarter of 2019. The information is not yet in for 2020.

But what is proven and undeniable is, however, the imprisonment of several billion human beings. The foe, a virus which is as much as 1/10 as lethal as the common winter flu.

Perhaps the leaders of the world have gone mad. But it might just be that those who lobby them to make decisions which benefit this industry or that, have been overly effective.

But what industry would that be? Hmmmmmm.

Even if no more people die, I think we will be seeing a massive push in every nation for new laws to empower the World Health Organization to take control of sovereign nations in the next pandemic. New laws to require that we all get vaccinated for Coronavirus. And new regulations that we cannot leave our homes, work, or engage in any economic activity without certifying that we, like all livestock, are healthy and disease free.

Welcome to the cowardly new world of population management. What is next, sterilizing us secretly with vaccines to reduce the world to 500 Million? Nah, that would be a conspiracy theory, except for the fact, that it was already tried in Kenya.

