The Bildgerberg Network for global domination

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If the world is going to be enslaved by demonic forces, those forces must have an organization capable of enslaving the world. At present there is one such organization or group which is positioned to do it. Whether they do or not, is to be seen.

I speak of the Bilderbergers, the elite secretive organization of Freemasons who seek to control the entire world for themselves.

Business Insider, one of the leading publications for Business News in the United States, and certainly not one to condone conspiracy theories of any kind, published a graphic showing the groups controlled or subordinated to Bilderberg, in an article published in June of 2012. Click the image to see the full size:

bilderberg

The graphic was first published on May 29, 2012 at leakedsource.wordpress.com, a blog which was suspended by WordPress for some sort of violation. It is now found on more than 40 sites around the web.

As Editor of FromRome.Info I am looking for volunteer investigators to search the names of everyone who has ever attended the Bilderberg meetings and report which ones are from your country. This I believe is a necessary project to defend Christian liberty throughout the world. Once you have your report prepared, contact me through the About Page, here at FromRome.Info. Thank you!

If you find good resources for researching Bilderberg, please share a link to them in the comments below, for fellow investigators.

  1. Bilderberg participants 2010 (in alphabetic order)

    BEL Davignon, Etienne F. Honorary Chairman, Bilderberg Meetings; Vice Chairman,
    Suez Tractebel
    DEU Ackermann, Josef Chairman of the Management Board and the Group Executive
    Committee, Deutsche Bank AG
    USA Alexander, Keith B. Director, National Security Agency
    GRC Alogoskoufis, George Member of Parliament
    USA Altman, Roger C. Chairman and CEO, Evercore Partners, Inc.
    GRC Arapoglou, Takis Chairman and CEO, National Bank of Greece
    TUR Babacan, Ali Minister of State and Deputy Prime Minister
    GRC Bakoyannis, Dora Minister of Foreign Affairs
    NOR Baksaas, Jon Fredrik President and CEO, Telenor Group
    PRT Balsemão, Francisco Pinto Chairman and CEO, IMPRESA, S.G.P.S.; Former Prime
    Minister
    FRA Baverez, Nicolas Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
    ITA Bernabè, Franco CEO Telecom Italia SpA
    SWE Bildt, Carl Minister of Foreign Affairs
    SWE Björklund, Jan Minister for Education; Leader of the Lìberal Party
    CHE Blocher, Christoph Former Swiss Counselor; Former Chairman and CEO, EMS Group
    FRA Bompard, Alexandre CEO, Europe 1
    USA Boot, Max Jeane J. Kirkpatrick Senior Fellow for National Security Studies, Council
    on Foreign Relations
    AUT Bronner, Oscar Publisher and Editor, Der Standard
    FRA Castries, Henri de Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, AXA
    ESP Cebrián, Juan Luis CEO, Grupo PRISA
    BEL Coene, Luc Vice Governor, National Bank of Belgium
    USA Collins, Timothy C. Senior Managing Director and CEO, Ripplewood Holdings, LLC
    GRC David, George A. Chairman, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. (H.B.C.) S.A.
    GRC Diamantopoulou, Anna Member of Parliament
    ITA Draghi, Mario Governor, Banca d’Italia
    USA Eberstadt, Nicholas N. Henry Wendt Scholar in Political Economy, American
    Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research
    DNK Eldrup, Anders President, DONG Energy A/S
    ITA Elkann, John Chairman, EXOR S.p.A.; Vice Chairman, Fiat S.p.A.
    DEU Enders, Thomas CEO, Airbus SAS
    ESP Entrecanales, José Manuel Chairman, Acciona
    AUT Faymann, Werner Federal Chancellor
    USA Ferguson, Niall Laurence A. Tisch Professor of History, Harvard University
    IRL Gleeson, Dermot Chairman, AIB Group
    USA Graham, Donald E. Chairman and CEO, The Washington Post Company
    NLD Halberstadt, Victor Professor of Economics, Leiden University; Former
    Honorary Secretary General of Bilderberg Meetings
    NLD Hirsch Ballin, Ernst M.H. Minister of Justice
    USA Holbrooke, Richard C. US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan
    NLD Hommen, Jan H.M. Chairman, ING N.V.
    INT Hoop Scheffer, Jaap G. de Secretary General, NATO
    USA Johnson, James A. Vice Chairman, Perseus, LLC
    USA Jordan, Jr., Vernon E. Senior Managing Director, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC
    FIN Katainen, Jyrki Minister of Finance
    USA Keane, John M. Senior Partner, SCP Partners; General, US Army, Retired
    USA Kent, Muhtar President and CEO, The Coca-Cola Company
    GBR Kerr, John Member, House of Lords; Deputy Chairman, Royal Dutch Shell plc
    DEU Klaeden, Eckart von Foreign Policy Spokesman, CDU/CSU
    USA Kleinfeld, Klaus President and CEO, Alcoa Inc.
    TUR Koç, Mustafa V. Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.
    DEU Koch, Roland Prime Minister of Hessen
    TUR Kohen, Sami Senior Foreign Affairs Columnist, Milliyet
    USA Kravis, Henry R. Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute, Inc.
    INT Kroes, Neelie Commissioner, European Commission
    GRC Kyriacopoulos, Ulysses Chairman and Board member of subsidiary companies
    of the S&B Group
    FRA Lagarde, Christine Minister for the Economy, Industry and Employment
    INT Lamy, Pascal Director General, World Trade Organization
    PRT Leite, Manuela Ferreira Leader, PSD
    ESP León Gross, Bernardino General Director of the Presidency of the Spanish
    Government
    DEU Löscher, Peter CEO, Siemens AG
    GBR Mandelson, Peter Secretary of State for Business, Enterprise & Regulatory
    Reform
    INT Maystadt, Philippe President, European Investment Bank
    CAN McKenna, Frank Former Ambassador to the US
    GBR Micklethwait, John Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
    FRA Montbrial, Thierry de President, French Institute for International Relations
    ITA Monti, Mario President, Universita Commerciale Luigi Bocconi
    ESP Moratinos Cuyaubé, Miguel A. Minister of Foreign Affairs
    USA Mundie, Craig J. Chief Research and Strategy Officer, Microsoft Corporation
    CAN Munroe-Blum, Heather Principal and Vice Chancellor, McGill University
    NOR Myklebust, Egil Former Chairman of the Board of Directors SAS, Norsk Hydro ASA
    DEU Nass, Matthias Deputy Editor, Die Zeit
    NLD Beatrix, H.M. the Queen of the Netherlands
    ESP Nin Génova, Juan Maria President and CEO, La Caixa
    FRA Olivennes, Denis CEO and Editor in Chief, Le Nouvel Observateur
    FIN Ollila, Jorma Chairman, Royal Dutch Shell plc
    GBR Osborne, George Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer
    FRA Oudéa, Frédéric CEO, Société Générale
    ITA Padoa-Schioppa, Tommaso Former Minister of Finance; President of Notre Europe
    GRC Papahelas, Alexis Journalist, Kathimerini
    GRC Papalexopoulos, Dimitris Managing Director, Titan Cement Co. S.A.
    GRC Papathanasiou, Yannis Minister of Economy and Finance
    USA Perle, Richard N. Resident Fellow, American Enterprise Institute for Public
    Policy Research
    BEL Philippe, H.R.H. Prince
    PRT Pinho, Manuel Minister of Economy and Innovation
    INT Pisani-Ferry, Jean Director, Bruegel
    CAN Prichard, J. Robert S. President and CEO, Metrolinx
    ITA Prodi, Romano Chairman, Foundation for Worldwide Cooperation
    FIN Rajalahti, Hanna Managing Editor, Talouselämä
    CAN Reisman, Heather M. Chair and CEO, Indigo Books & Music Inc.
    NOR Reiten, Eivind President and CEO, Norsk Hydro ASA
    CHE Ringier, Michael Chairman, Ringier AG
    USA Rockefeller, David Former Chairman, Chase Manhattan Bank
    USA Rubin, Barnett R. Director of Studies and Senior Fellow, Center for
    International Cooperation, New York University
    TUR Sabanci Dinçer, Suzan Chairman, Akbank
    CAN Samarasekera, Indira V. President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Alberta
    AUT Scholten, Rudolf Member of the Board of Executive Directors, Oesterreichische
    Kontrollbank AG
    USA Sheeran, Josette Executive Director, UN World Food Programme
    ITA Siniscalco, Domenico Vice Chairman, Morgan Stanley International
    ESP Solbes, Pedro Vice-President of Spanish Government; Minister of Economy and
    Finance
    ESP Sophia, H.M. the Queen of Spain
    USA Steinberg, James B. Deputy Secretary of State
    INT Stigson, Bjorn President, World Business Council for Sustainable Development
    GRC Stournaras, Yannis Research Director, Foundation for Economic and Industrial
    Research (IOBE)
    IRL Sutherland, Peter D. Chairman, BP plc and Chairman, Goldman Sachs International
    INT Tanaka, Nobuo Executive Director, IEA
    GBR Taylor, J. Martin Chairman, Syngenta International AG
    USA Thiel, Peter A. President, Clarium Capital Management, LLC
    DNK Thorning-Schmidt, Helle Leader ofThe Social Democratic Party
    DNK Thune Andersen, Thomas Partner and CEO, Maersk Oil
    AUT Treichl, Andreas Chairman and CEO, Erste Group Bank AG
    INT Trichet, Jean-Claude President, European Central Bank
    GRC Tsoukalis, Loukas President of the Hellenic Foundation for European and
    Foreign Policy (ELlAMEP)
    TUR Ugur, Agah CEO, Borusan Holding
    FIN Vanhanen, Matti Prime Minister
    CHE Vasella, Daniel L. Chairman and CEO, Novartis AG
    NLD Veer, Jeroen van der Chief Executive, Royal Dutch Shell plc
    USA Volcker, Paul A. Chairman, Economic Recovery Advisory Board
    SWE Wallenberg, Jacob Chairman, Investor AB
    SWE Wallenberg, Marcus Chairman, SEB
    NLD Wellink, Nout President, De Nederlandsche Bank
    NLD Wijers, Hans Chairman, AkzoNobel NV
    GBR Wolf, Martin H. Associate Editor & Chief Economics Commentator, The Financial
    Times
    USA Wolfensohn, James D. Chairman, Wolfensohn & Company, LLC
    USA Wolfowitz, Paul Visiting Scholar, American Enterprise Institute for Public
    Policy Research
    INT Zoellick, Robert B. President, The World Bank Group
    GBR Bredow, Vendeline von Business Correspondent, The Economist (Rapporteur)
    GBR McBride, Edward Business Editor, The Economist (Rapporteur)

    • AUT Austria
    • BEL Belgium
    • CHE Switzerland
    • CAN Canada
    • DEU Germany
    • DNK Denmark
    • ESP Spain
    • FRA France
    • FIN Finland
    • GBR Great Britain
    • GRC Greece
    • IRL Ireland
    • INT International
    • ITA Italy
    • NOR Norway
    • NLD Netherlands
    • PRT Portugal
    • SWE Sweden
    • TUR Turkey
    • USA United States of America

    https://www.globalresearch.ca/leaked-attendee-list-of-the-bilderberg-conference/19574

