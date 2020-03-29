The Bildgerberg Network for global domination

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If the world is going to be enslaved by demonic forces, those forces must have an organization capable of enslaving the world. At present there is one such organization or group which is positioned to do it. Whether they do or not, is to be seen.

I speak of the Bilderbergers, the elite secretive organization of Freemasons who seek to control the entire world for themselves.

Business Insider, one of the leading publications for Business News in the United States, and certainly not one to condone conspiracy theories of any kind, published a graphic showing the groups controlled or subordinated to Bilderberg, in an article published in June of 2012. Click the image to see the full size:

The graphic was first published on May 29, 2012 at leakedsource.wordpress.com, a blog which was suspended by WordPress for some sort of violation. It is now found on more than 40 sites around the web.

As Editor of FromRome.Info I am looking for volunteer investigators to search the names of everyone who has ever attended the Bilderberg meetings and report which ones are from your country. This I believe is a necessary project to defend Christian liberty throughout the world. Once you have your report prepared, contact me through the About Page, here at FromRome.Info. Thank you!

If you find good resources for researching Bilderberg, please share a link to them in the comments below, for fellow investigators.

