Palestrina: Ave Regina caelorum

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we hear his Ave Regina caelorum, the the Marian Antiphon to be used in the Roman Missal from February 2 until Wednesday of Holy Week.

The performance is by Chanticleer.

