The clergy’s reaction to the COVID-19 stunt demonstrates their apostasy from Christ

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

There are a lot of holy Bishops and priests right now who are doing all they can to bring the Sacraments and God’s graces to the faithful during the world-wide Corona panic. And, sadly, most of the clergy do not realize the panic is a political stunt willed to promote the agenda of globalists.

However, the clergy who think the viral threat is real, are, apart from these courageous and heroic priests, showing themselves to be utter apostates from the Catholic religion, in this, that they are not reacting in any supernatural manner to the perceived threat.

This has palpably revealed to the entire world and to the Catholic Faithful, if they have eyes to see it, that Vatican II and all its reforms was just another stunt. All the propaganda to push the so-called reforms was promoted by a clergy who cannot even get the courage to open the windows of their rectories to give a blessing or absolution during the Corona lock-down!

It is just stunning, how, here at Rome for example, you can go into a Church and see a priest saying his breviary, and he has much less concern about your being their to receive a Sacrament during, what many think is the imminent death of everyone by a virus, as he would have for a mouse which entered the church. At least he would chase the mouse! But no! the only sin left is violating social-distancing! The Book of the Gospels has been dumped into the trashcan of political correctness!

I personally cannot imagine how they can dare pray to God!

I hope you can see what this means for the Church. And I hope you can see that it is your duty to preach repentance to the clergy and remind them that they will surely be damned for this treachery against their priestly duties to save souls., if they do not.

I could understand their personal fear if they have AIDS. But if that is their excuse before God, then they should admit it before men and resign, because if they have AIDS they should not be administering the sacraments, because they are highly infectious with a virus which is dozens of times more fatal than COVID-19, which it appears they are afraid of contracting from you!

God willing this panic comes to an end. But you should NOT forgive your local priest who betrayed you, UNTIL he publicly asks for forgiveness. Because no where in the Gospel did God ask us or require us to forgive someone without a sign of repentance. And since those members of the clergy who will not repent, will be damned, asking them to repent is the greatest charity you can show them in the post corona-hyped world.

