Palestrina: Exsultate Deo

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we hear his Exsultate Deo, the Introit for Feriae IV in the Ember days of September.

The performance is by the Voices of Ascension.

