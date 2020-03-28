News Dr. Shiva: Corona is being Hyped to promote Vaccination industry March 28, 2020 From Rome Editor 5 Comments Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “Dr. Shiva: Corona is being Hyped to promote Vaccination industry”
I am convinced the “vaccine” will be in fact, the Mark of the Beast. I pray I am wrong…
hate to say it, Youtube wanted to hide this, so I just caught the last few minutes live. Please share this interview every where folks. Get the truth out there.
Sheesh, stop talking over the expert that you invited on your show to offer his thoughts.
FANTASTIC PRESENTATION!! SEND THIS AROUND THE WORLD!!
From blogger, Vic Borseth, at CatholicAmericanThinker, We have talked about perspective; let’s broaden it just for the sake of comparative causes of deaths in the world so far this year.
Causes Rates
Coronavirus 28,240
Seasonal Flu 116,275
Malaria 234,614
Communicable Diseases 3,105,082
Abortion 10,166,497
Suicide 256,535
Traffic Accidents 322,935
Cancer 1,964,790
People die. That’s one of the things all people do.
Stop and think a minute about how it came to be such an important thing that not so much as one more person should die from Covid-19 infection, even at the cost of human liberty, the global economy and the Trump Presidency.
https://www.catholicamericanthinker.com/Deaths.html
