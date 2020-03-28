Bill Gates: What YOU MUST do to respond to Coronavirus!

Listen carefully to what he says you MUST do, to understand how Bill Gates wants to direct the response to the Corona Hype and how he is dedicated to promoting it for his own personal gain. And he definitely wants to become the world health dictator, to control your life from now own.

Specifically see how at 7:15 in this video, he responds to the question as to when he knew Coronavirus was going to be a world threat. Watch his eyes, how he glances down away from the camera and how he fudges his response. It is clear he knew a long time before January about Coronavirus! He even begins to laugh, to show he knows he is lying.