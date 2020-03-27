Was the Winter Flu vaccine pre-designed to promote a Coronavirus epidemic?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Italians are still trying to understand why Bergamo, of all the cities of Italy, is the epicenter of the Coronavirus epidemic, while other cities have much much lower rates of infection and mortality.

One factor may be that the city was vaccinated en mass not once, but twice, in the 2 months preceding the Coronavirus outbreak in the city.

In the fall, according to records 141,000 doses of vaccine against the winter flu were administered by the local health board. Of those, 129,000 were Italians over 65 years of age. Of those, 129,000, 70% had grave heart problems.

Then, again, in December, from the 24th through to January, there was a mass vaccination program against Hepatitis-C of 21, 331 citizens of Bergamo. And in the surrounding province, another 12,000 citizens.

Dangers of the Winter Flue vaccine

In a study written by Greg Wolf, of the US Armed Forces Surveillance, Airforce Branch, and published in the Journal, Vaccine, on January 10, 2020, and entitled, Influenza Vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017-2018 influenza season, it was found that U.S. Military personnel who were given the winter flu had a 36% increased chance of contracting a coronavirus infection.

In his conclusion, Greg Wolf wrote:

Receipt of influenza vaccination was not associated with virus interference among our population. Examining virus interference by specific respiratory viruses showed mixed results. Vaccine derived virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus and human metapneumovirus; however, significant protection with vaccination was associated not only with most influenza viruses, but also parainfluenza, RSV, and non-influenza virus coinfections.

The study included a table which broke down the effects observed:

Which shows in the third column, the standard deviation increase for viral infection by that species of virus after being vaccinated with the winter flu. Corona is listed as 1.36, that is, an increase of 36%.

Sanofi Pasteur’s Conflict of Interest

It is reported that the anti-influenza vaccine administered at Bergamo was Vaxigrip Tetra, a product of Sanofi Pasteur, the same pharmaceutical company which is working on a vaccine for coronavirus! Vaxigrip Tetra is referred to in the Ministry of Health’s Publicity for the winter flu vaccine as a quadri-potent vaccine containing 4 strains of H1N1 and H3N2 influenza viruses, though it is not named there by name, it can be inferred from the vaccine description for Vaxigrip Tetra, which received approval in 2016 for use in Europe. It should be pointed out, however, that neither H1N1 nor H3N2 are classified as coronaviruses, even if their microscopic photographs look nearly identical to the coronavirus.

It remains, therefore, of scientific possibility, that Bergamo, the epicenter for the Coronavirus epidemic, in Italy, and currently in the entire world, was prepared for susceptibility, wittingly or unwittingly. As, David Kaftal reported previously, for FromRome.Info, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has their fingerprints on every aspect of the Corona epidemic. And yes, their Foundation on October 29, 2013 announced a collaborative effort with Sanofi Pasteur to develop faster methods for vaccine Research and Development.

Is it a case of preparing susceptibility so as to justify mass vaccination with the new coronavirus vaccine prepared by Sanofi Pasteur? I will let you decide.

