Palestrina: Iesu, rex admirabilis

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we hear his Iesus rex admirabilis, a hymn in honor of Christ the King but perhaps written for occasions of Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

The performance is by the Monteverdi Choir, conducted by John Eliot, in a Youtube Video which has garnered more than 1 million views since Sept 2008.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.