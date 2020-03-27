New England Journal of Medicine: COVID-19 may be no more lethal than the common winter flu

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The medical experts are rallying against the Hype and affirming the COVID-19 is not a dangerous pandemic as the World Health Organization and every group funded by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been asserting.

The latest confirmation of this is a paper published yesterday in the prestigious medical journal, The New England Journal of Medicine, by Drs. Antony S. Fauci, H. Clifford Lane and Robert R. Redfield, entitled, COVID-19 — Navigating the Uncharted.

Dr. Fauci is not a nobody in the study of infectious diseases. Since 1984 he has been the director of the United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and was recently dubbed by the New York Times as “the leading expert on infectious diseases”.

Here is what Dr. Fauci et alia write in their summation:

On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%.4 In another article in the Journal, Guan et al.5 report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.2

By the phrase, “a case study requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia”, they mean to say they have studied only those claimed victims of coronavirus who were diagnosed with pneumonia, that is, an infection of the lungs. They did this to rigorously exclude false positives, wherein a death would be claimed, but without serious symptoms of coronavirus infection.

Their reference to asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic, refers to those who tested positive for coronavirus but who shows no or nearly no symptoms of infection.

The conclusion of these experts is something that cannot be denied by all rational men. It is the ultimate vaccination against Corona Hype and Sentimental Derangement Syndrome which results from it when those infected are in the presence of a Corona Hype Denier.

FromRome.Info is grateful that one of the top experts has confirmed for our readers the validity of our editorial position on the Wuhan Virus’ much reduced lethality.

The National Institute, which Dr. Fauci oversees, is an entity of the U.S. Government and is not controlled by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. That might explain why they have a different view of reality.

You can read the full paper by Doctors Fauci et alia, at the New England Journal of Medicine’s Website.

_________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a file photo from the National Institute, cited in the article, of Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and is in the public domain, being an official photograph of the US Government of a government employee in the execution of his duties.

+ + +