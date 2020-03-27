LifeSite News picks up story from FromRome.Info on Bilderberg-Gates connection to Coronavirus

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It is good to see that other Catholic Media are beginning to think about the Corona Hype.

And in this editorial I want to publicly praise Dorothy Cummings McLean, for doing that, in her report of March 26 for LifeSiteNews, entitled, One World Government needed to cope with Covid-19, says former British PM. She writes:

The Guardian reported that Brown would have liked the U.N. Security Council to have been invited to an emergency online meeting of the G20 countries today. The meeting, hosted by Saudi Arabia, is tackling the issue of the novel coronavirus. “This is not something that can be dealt with in one country,” Brown said. “There has to be a coordinated global response.”

Later on in her article she addresses the implication that the former Prime Minister was an invited member of the Bilderberg.

FromRome.Info reported on March 25, that the association of the Bilderberg group with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are the likely architects of the Corona Panic. In that lengthy editorial, I traced out how the Corona Hype is a likely instrument of the Bilderberg objective for global domination.

__________

+ + +