Followers of Maria Divine Mercy have been scammed by an extremely unscrupulous fraudster

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

True mercy is saving those who are deceived from lies. That is why Christ came into this world. As Christians, we should be ready and willing to do the same. And that is what FromRome.Info is all about.

For this reason, and because a few commentators at FromRome.Info have expressed credence in Maria Divine Mercy and the Book of Truth, I am publishing this short note to refer everyone to an investigative blog on Maria Carberry ne Maria McGovern which explains in great detail how this Irish publicist succeeded in hood-winking 100s of thousands of Catholics into believing she was a prophetess.

The blog is called Midway Street Blog (link here), and it has reports, investigations and even audio evidence which outs Carberry as one of the great religious fraudsters of modern times.

If you are a Carberry follower, read that blog.

If you have an incapacity to accept truth and reality and want to take flight into following a human being who has no signs of any charismatic gift, but only signs of vices and criminality, then you need to recognize that you are self deceived and need to go to confession, because to believe a lie is a mortal sin, and to belief a false prophet is a mortal sin.

The Catholic Faith teaches that we should never trust someone claiming to be of God without proofs they are from God. There is only proof she is of the devil, here.

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a photo of Mary Carberry used on the blog cited in the article and used here in accord with fair use standards for editorial commentary.

