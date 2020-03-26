The Corona Hype is killing patients

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Corona Hype is not only psychologically dangerous to the nation, because it is causing massive panic, but its medically dangerous to patients and increasing their deaths. So says Dr. Claus Koehnlein, an expert in immunology.

Here is his testimony in Italian:

Here is the same video in the original German: https://www.facebook.com/susann.pell/videos/3032315066819684/

Here is my summary in English: Dr. Koelnlein recommends that if you show signs of the flu, that you stay at home and presume it is the flu. For doctors, he recommends that if a patient has flu symptoms and worries about having coronavirus, to give them a test to see if they have the common winter flu. Chances are, that is all they have. If positive, tell them to stay at home and weather it through.

He does not recommend the test for coronavirus which gives 50% of the time a false positive, which will not only result in the wrong treatments for the patient but added panic and stress which will reduce the immune response of the patient.

If, however, you think you have coronavirus, and you go to a hospital to get treatment, you are most likely going to get coronavirus, because the hospitals are contaminated with other cases of those who have coronavirus. This is how the Hype can put you in danger.

But the real danger lies in how the Hype is causing doctors to react in hospitals. Not wanting to be guilty for under treating a patient for coronavirus, with the result that they die from it, the doctors are prescribing very strong medicines. He cites the case of a 50 year old who was given a battery of 6 medicines, which he believes killed the patient. This resulted from the fact that since coronavirus causes an exaggerated immune system response, the doctors tried to prevent that by giving the patient medicines which suppressed his immune response and left him undefended and killed him.

This excessive treatment he believes is increasing death rates and making doctors and medical staff in their panic legally liable for murder.

Politicians, not wanting to be seen of having not done enough, are exaggerating their own responses leading to panic in the general population and in the hospitals.

This summary is not a transcript nor verbatim, but rather my understanding of the information presented.

