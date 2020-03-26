Liturgy

Palestrina: Missa papae Marcelli, Credo with Pope Benedict XVI

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of  Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample the Gloria from his Missa papae Marcelli, in a performance by the Sistine Chapel Choir, in the presence of Pope Benedict XVI on the Feast of Saint Peter and Paul, June 2011, in the occasion of his 60th Anniversary of priestly ordination.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.

 

