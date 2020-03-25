Readership Feedback: Please comment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Here I ask the readers of FromRome.Info to share with me their thoughts, comments, criticisms, advice, etc., regarding FromRome.Info.

Not only in regard to the new header image, but as regards our news coverage etc..

I know that the most common thing I am going to hear is about typographical errors! Bear with me as I work around a tablet which has so little memory, my fingers outpace its ability to type what I type.

But please feel free to comment on anything whatsover. FromRome.Info is yours since you pay the bills, so you have the right to express yourself. I only ask you not to make this a forum for promoting news or other items.

Thank you one and all who have supported FromRome.Info this month, during this panic attack by nation and religious leaders. That means a lot. As a Franciscan hermit, who observes the poverty of the Rule of Saint Francis, I literally cannot do anything with out you.

Finally, many thanks to Lynn Colgan for her work in graphic design for the new header image, which features a photo of mine of Saint Peter’s Basilica, this February, for the background.

+ + +

+ + +