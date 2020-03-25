Palestrina: Missa Gabriel Archangelus

Today is the Feast of the Annunciation

of the Archangel Gabriel to the Most Blessed Virgin

As there is no day of the year in which this Great Archangel is so joyful for having been tasked by Almighty God to bear His Message of Divine Mercy to mankind we can do no better than to rejoice with this Great Archangel and pledge to him that from now on we shall be especially loyal to God Most High and devoted to the Most Holy Ever Virgin Mary, Mother of Our God and Savior!

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his motet Missa Gabriel Archangelus, a musical composition for the feast of the Archangel on March 24.

This performance is by the Choir of Swiss Radio.



