Conte has used manipulated death stats to justify super-Fascist control of Italy

The Corona virus “pandemic” is beginning to look like a complete fabrication. Just like the claim of Bergoglio to be pope, the more you investigate it the more lies you find.

The latest is a report by Sarah Newey, writing for one of the United Kingdom’s leading newspapers, The Telegraph. She quotes Professor Walter Ricciardi, scientific adviser to Italy’s Ministry of Health, on just how many of those reported dead from coronavirus actually did die of coronavirus?

“On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity – many had two or three,” he says.

This means that of the latest death toll, published 17 hours ago, of 6820 persons, only 12% died of corona virus. That means the real statistic is 818. And that means the real mortality rate for all those reported to be infected, 69,176 is more like 1.18% which is nearly exactly that of what is being seen in the USA which has a much more efficient health care system (because it is not socialized medicine).

But as I mentioned previously, the actual mortality rate for coronavirus in hospitals of proven cases, will be 640% higher than in the general population, due to the fact that most never develop symptoms which warrant a visit to the doctor. So the total mortality rate for the entire population will be more like 18.48 per ten thousand. — To put that in perspective, the mortality rate for all those who get the winter flue is 10.

But the Italian statistic needs to be modified further, because they reported that 99.8% of all who died, had a co-morbidity, that is were already very sick on account of having diabetes, heart, lung or liver disease or some other pathology. The Italian Institute of Health still has not divulged how many had AIDS, which is crucially important to understand why patients are dying, since AIDS patients have a 700% higher likelihood of dying from a respiratory infection.

To be clear, you can die of coronavirus and you can die with coronavirus but by some pre-existing condition. Most of us have 100s of other species of virus in us all the time, but we do not die from any one of them, because we are healthy and our immune system is constantly at war with it.

So if none of those dying are AIDS patients, then the real Italian figure is going to be not 18 per 10,000 but much lower. In fact, in 2012 the annual death rate in Italy was 92.2 per 10,000, of which 35% died of the top 4 most common pathologies. That means 32 per 10,000 is the normal death rate for those dying of pathologies in Italy, approximately (though by using 2012 figures for 2020, this is obviously not a scientifically accurate estimate).

So the 18 death rate for Italy will be more like 6 per 10,000 for Corona virus IF everyone in the Country contracts the disease. But only 19% seem to ever catch it, if you take the statistic of the recent cruise ship which was quarantined with 3700 passengers aboard as any indication of what the infection rate would be in the ideal infectious environment.

It also means that the real death rate in Italy for Corona virus has not even risen to 20% of the normal death rate! But no one shuts down the nation for the normal death rate.

And that means, that if the government wants Corona virus to appear to be a pandemic, they have a lot of dead people they can claim as victims, even if none of them are.

In the meantime, Italians are up in arms that Giuseppe Conte, the Italian PM, the other day, spoke to the nation directly on Facebook and then the next day put his speech into a decree. They are up in arms because this is was the style of government of Mussolini, the Fascist Dictator.

In the meantime, Italians are up in arms that Giuseppe Conte, the Italian PM, the other day, spoke to the nation directly on Facebook and then the next day put his speech into a decree. They are up in arms because this is was the style of government of Mussolini, the Fascist Dictator.

I think I demonstrated that Conte’s government is more like Mussolini than Italian might realize.

I think I also gave good indication that the death rate for coronavirus in any nation is never going to exceed the normal death rate: it just will be associated in part with those who were in bad states of health and who die in high numbers each year from pre-existing pathologies.

