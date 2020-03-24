The purpose of Corona Hype is to install the Green religion of Gaia

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Corona Hype is being promoted by all the persons involved in the Globalist push to mandate socialist control of everything in the name of protecting Gaia, the Earth. This is not my observation or suspicion. Here are the facts.

As Leo Igwe rightly observed, the other day, writing in the Maravi Post, the response to COVID-19 has taken on the dogmatism of a religion which seeks to suppress all other religions and replace them as the fundamental norm for all social interaction.

But as Christ Horner and Benny Peiser remark, writing on Sunday in the Washington Post, the Corona Hype is quickly revealing itself as the instrument for the Green Agenda long desired by Globalists to control world economies in the name of sustainability and carbon-emission control. Their article, entitled, United States must fight against internationally mandated “coronavirus economy”, they pointedly observe:

The United States should pay close attention to developments in Europe, beyond their governments’ response to the COVID-19 virus. Other contagions loom. For example, we now see proof that the retrenchment embodied by the current “coronavirus economy” could become legally mandated, with no recovery permitted but only worsening, in the name of climate change. While extreme, this is actually unfolding, and the United States ignores the warnings at its peril.

This push to frame Coronavirus response in the terms of sustainability is preached on a nearly daily basis from the Vatican, by Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Thomas D. Williams, writing for Breitbart, summarizes in English translation the recent comments by Bergoglio at ReligionDigital.org in Spanish with Jordi Evole online, in reference to the “pancemc”:

“There’s a saying, which you have heard: ‘God always forgives. We sometimes forgive. Nature never forgives,’” the pope said. “Fires, earthquakes … nature is throwing a tantrum so that we will take care of her.” The pope was also asked whether he is “optimistic” about the future of humanity in dealing with the coronavirus. “I don’t like that word, because optimism sounds like makeup to me,” Francis replied. “I have hope in humanity, in men and women, I have hope in nations. I’m very hopeful. People who are going to draw lessons from this crisis to rethink their lives.” “We are going to come out of this better… fewer, of course. Many are left along the way and it’s hard. But I have faith: we will come through this better.”

If you have learned anything about Bergoglio, in the last seven years, you will understand that what he means by “hope” has everything to do with globalism, socialism and the control of the masses. And he would not be gushing about what is going on, if he were not knowledgeable about the intended direction of the Corona Hype and onboard with that objective 100%.

His worship of Pachamama in October, by desecrating both the Vatican Gardens, where the ashes of Saint Peter and his Companion Martyrs are buried, and Saint Peter’s Basilica, and his shutting down of the Sacraments throughout the world, starting at Rome and extending from Italy to the United States to many other nations, also seems to have this purpose. Because, as Saint Paul the Apostle says in his Letter to the Hebrews, Chapter 7, if there is to be a change of religion (priesthood), there needs also to be a change of law.

And if the New Covenant in Christ’s Blood is abolished, it can only be motivated by those who want to introduce a new covenant and a new religion.

__________

CREDITS: The citations are from the sources cited, and used here in accord with fair use standards for editorial commentary. The Featured Image is a screen shot of the article cited at ReligionDigital.org and is used in accord with the same standard.

+ + +