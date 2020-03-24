Statistician: The numbers do not support the Hype nor justify Martial Law

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Imagine if every annual winter influenza became the justification for keeping you imprisoned in your home, destroying your national economy, taking away all your civil rights, and justifying the dependence on your nation upon the importation of products produced in the only nation-wide slave labor camp in the world?

Would you agree to live in such a world?

Probably not!

But I am going to let you into a big secret.

YOU ARE NOW LIVING IN THAT WORLD.

Yep. And the statistics prove it, at least the influenza part of the scenario.

Let’s take a look at a professional Statistician who has been taking a close look at the statistics for infection and mortality from Corona Virus: William M. Briggs.

In this article, published, today, which is a must read, he shows how the numbers do not add up. The article, entitled, Coronavirus Update VI Calm Yourselves, points out that we have to take into account the numbers to understand the reality, and we should NOT be listening to the hype of journalists and politicians, since hype is not reality.

Briggs compares currently reported numbers in the USA for the winter flu in the USA by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with reported numbers for world wide Coronavirus infections and deaths, and with a dose of sarcasm says:

Week ending 14 March, “CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 38 million flu illnesses, 390,000 hospitalizations and 23,000 deaths from flu.” Thirty-eight million cases! Nearly 400 thousand supply-chain ICU-stressing hospitalizations! Twenty-three thousand dead bodies! How many more were left permanently scarred from this horrible disease with reduced lung function and other comorbidities? And this is only in the USA! Not 16,448 dead, our current coronavirus worldwide total (all numbers current as of Monday evening 8 PM EST), but 23,000 dead. And not 23,000 dead, either. That’s only this year. In 2016-2017, and again later in 2017-2018 the number of cases reached official epidemic proportions.

And he confirms my observation about misrepresentation of the numbers of Coronavirus, which do not even reach world wide the level of deaths and infections annually in the USA alone from the common winter flu!

How accurate are the numbers in reflecting Reality? It wouldn’t surprise anybody who has worked with medical data over a long period of time to say “not very”. Take Italian reports of deaths caused by coronavirus. It’s become clear that what they are reporting and the true caused numbers of dead bodies are at variance. One professor said “The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus.” This is that point the pulmonologist Woflgang Wodarg was trying to make (we linked his video last week, but I didn’t do a good job emphasizing it). Having coronavirus and dying of it are different things. Right at the beginning of this we were wondering how many deaths due to flu were being ascribed to coronavirus. We can now say “some”. Here is an analogy if you don’t understand this: every patient in Italy who died had a sex, male or female. If we ascribed each death to sex, because everybody had it, we would be making a pretty dumb error. The error of ascribing death to coronavirus just because a person has it, when it is not truly the cause of death, is the same kind of error.

Read Brigg’s article in full at his website.

This is the umpteenth report, that proves we are being played by a massive world wide propaganda effort which is not directed at stopping Coronavirus, because they know the Wuhan Virus is not a threat. It’s about suspending civil liberties, imposing martial law and destroying the economies of all nation which follow suit.

Meanwhile the Chinese factories are running at full steam, preparing to flood the world with their products in a post apocalyptic world, where free labor is confined to their homes and slave labor alone is allowed to work.

I call this the ultimate Chinese Bio-Psyop for world economic domination. And it’s working perfectly, prepared for by years of bribery of your national and ecclesiastical leadership.

