Palestrina: Sicut cervus

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his motet Sicut cervus, a musical composition of a text used to promote devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

This performance is by the Sistine Chapel Choir, directed by Massimo Palombella.



