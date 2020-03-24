Liturgy

Palestrina: Sicut cervus

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of  Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his motet Sicut cervus, a musical composition of a text used to promote devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

This performance is  by the Sistine Chapel Choir, directed by Massimo Palombella.

FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.

 

