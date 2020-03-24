Bill Gates wants to reduce world population 10-15% via vaccines

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

One of the most outlandish goals of the green movement — a scion of international socialism, marketed under the term, “Globalism” — is to protect Earth by reducing green house gas emissions. They do not bother to point out to you that the planet cannot be hurt by C02, since in ages past there was far more than there is now, since what they want you to accept is their underlying premise that human beings are the infection and they have to be controlled, limited if not outright massacred.

There are a lot of crazy organization which promote these ideals. One of them even has a monument in the United States, where the goals they pledge to are inscribed. It is called, the Georgia Guidestones, and is explained with these inscribed words:

Let these be guidestones to an Age of Reason

Here is a photo:

The guide stones are inscribed with a new 10 Commandments, which are as follows:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

The stones are 19 feet high. This is obviously intended as a monument which will last the ages. You can read more about it here.

The group which paid for this monument remained anonymous, describing themselves on the stones as a “small group which seeks the Age of Reason”.

Alex Jones speculated that these stones were erected by a group of elites. He explains his analysis of their objective in his Youtube move, END GAME.

I highly recommend this video, which is prophetic as to what is happening right now as regards Corona Hype and the prison planet which was resulted from the dictates of elites who have no authority to enslave us.

Bill Gates & Vaccines

One way of achieving these goals is through vaccinations. Specifically, vaccinations which sterilize the general population. This is a crime against humanity, but it was openly proclaimed as solution to the greeh house gas emmission problem by none less than Bill Gates himself, back in 2011. Listen to his words, in this video:

The most ominous thing said in this video is, Probably one of these numbers is going to have to get pretty near to zero, that’s a fact from High School algebra. As anyone can see from the equation he uses, either Population has to be reduced to zero, or those human activities by which he lives, works and recreates has to be reduced to zero.

Keep in mind that Bill Gates has a house which has 65,000 square feet of interior space. Assess for yourself whom he thinks needs to control as regards population, life, work and services.

But that they actually are attempting to sterilize the planet came to light in 2014 with the World Health Organization’s sponsorship and promotion in Kenya of a UN vaccine against tetanus which contained compounds which would effectively sterilize the girls who received it during that time of life in which they traditionally become mothers.

This accusation was made by none less than the Catholic Bishops Conference of Kenya, and it was proven by a rigorous study of the vaccines themselves in a South African laboratory.

Global Research published a summary of news regarding this crime against humanity in an article entitled, “Mass Sterilization”: Kenyan doctors find anti-fertility agent in UN tetanus vaccine. They reported:

The Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, however, saw evidence to the contrary, and had six different samples of the tetanus vaccine from various locations around Kenya sent to an independent laboratory in South Africa for testing. The results confirmed their worst fears: all six samples tested positive for the HCG antigen. The HCG antigen is used in anti-fertility vaccines, but was found present in tetanus vaccines targeted to young girls and women of childbearing age. Dr. Ngare, spokesman for the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association, stated in a bulletin released November 4: “This proved right our worst fears; that this WHO campaign is not about eradicating neonatal tetanus but a well-coordinated forceful population control mass sterilization exercise using a proven fertility regulating vaccine. This evidence was presented to the Ministry of Health before the third round of immunization but was ignored.” (Source.)

But what connects the dots on this story, is who was behind the funding of the vaccine which was offered for free to Kenyans:

It should be noted that UNICEF and WHO distribute these vaccines for free, and that there are financial incentives for the Kenyan government to participate in these programs. When funds from the UN are not enough to purchase yearly allotments of vaccines, an organization started and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI, provides extra funding for many of these vaccination programs in poor countries. (See: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Vaccine Empire on Trial in India.) Also, there was no outbreak of tetanus in Kenya, only the perceived “threat” of tetanus due to local flood conditions.

__________

