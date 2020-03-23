Medium.com Censors Coronus-Panic Denier

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It is simply not allowed to doubt the new world religion, of Corona Panic. If you do so you will be publicly vilified and your public writings will be erased from the internet.

It does not even matter if you cite academics, doctors and medical professionals to prove your point!

The glaring case is that of Medium.com which erased their previously published article by Aaron Ginn, entitled, COVID-19 Evidence over Hysteria. Ginn made the socialist mistake of posting his article on Twitter, where hordes of Marxists watch for any deviation from the willed narrative and report anyone they can to the socialist censorship authority.

The response was a quick social media attack on the publisher, Medium.com, which then pulled the article.

Zerohedge.com, despite being a Corona-Panic believer, has had the professional integrity, however to report the censorship and republish Gin’s article in full. It has a lot of informational graphics and looks at the data from a holistic viewpoint.

Ginn’s begins thus:

When 13% of Americans believe they are currently infected with COVID-19 (mathematically impossible), full-on panic is blocking our ability to think clearly and determine how to deploy our resources to stop this virus. Over three-fourths of Americans are scared of what we are doing to our society through law and hysteria, not of infection or spreading COVID-19 to those most vulnerable. The following article is a systematic overview of COVID-19 driven by data from medical professionals and academic articles that will help you understand what is going on (sources include CDC, WHO, NIH, NHS, University of Oxford, Stanford, Harvard, NEJM, JAMA, and several others). I’m quite experienced at understanding virality, how things grow, and data. In my vocation, I’m most known for popularizing the “growth hacking movement” in Silicon Valley that specializes in driving rapid and viral adoption of technology products. Data is data. Our focus here isn’t treatments but numbers. You don’t need a special degree to understand what the data says and doesn’t say. Numbers are universal. I hope you walk away with a more informed perspective on how you can help and fight back against the hysteria that is driving our country into a dark place. You can help us focus our scarce resources on those who are most vulnerable, who need our help.

You can read the entire article by Aaron Ginn through the link to Zerohedge above.

Oh, and as for the refutation of Ginn which Zero Hedge writer Tyler Durden thinks is the final word: it is a series of tweets with assertions but without proofs. Not very weighty of a defense for a long and well referenced article by Ginn, in my opinion.

+ + +