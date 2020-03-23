Letter to the Editor from a Benedict XVI denier about COVID-19

Dear Editor,

“The deceased are 5,476, but this number will be able to be confirmed only after the Instituto Superiore for Health has established the effective cause of death.”

Your interpretation of this could only be described as bizarre were it not for the fact that your almost hysterical determination to deny the existence of a crisis so as to calumnify Pope Francis (of whom I am no fan) had not long since become so obvious.

Such are the numbers of people dying in a category that is labelled during the winter months as “excess deaths” that pathologists can’t possibly cope. Therefore, if you have, or are reasonably believed to have, COVID-19 and you die, your death is attributed to COVID-19 IF there is no obvious grounds to suspect something other than that as the proximate cause (for example, if you were found with a knife through your heart or with your ventilator unaccountably switched off).

Later, epidemiologists and other specialists, including statisticians, will try to make sense of the numbers: How many died of chronic ischaemic heart disease exacerbated by COVID-19? How many died of Chronic Obstructive Airways disease exacerbated by COVID-19? How many died of cancer, their immune systems so compromised by radio or chemotherapy that they were left defenceless in face of a further insult to their system from COVID-19?

If you choose to present this as the Civil Protection Agency admitting that “they do not know for certain if anyone has died of the Wuhan Virus”, then two things are absolutely clear: (1) despite your presenting yourself as a devout Catholic, you are a liar, and (2) despite your presenting yourself as a devout Catholic, you are a racialist.

Signed,

Editor of FromRome.Info: The above letter was received from Scotland from an individual commenting on the article about the recent Bulletin of the Italian Civil Protection Agency of March 22, 2020. I have chosen to publish the comment as a Letter to the editor, because I think it expresses what a lot of people are thinking, who buy into the hype, and shows how much control they have given over to the prevailing propaganda. I spoke about this in my recent article on how the Wuhan Virus has exposed Catholic Media Personalities as propagandists for the revolution.

