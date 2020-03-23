Italian PM imposes push-to-collapse measures on Italian economy

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The level of insanity coming out of the Italian government is truly historic. Not only did Giuseppe Conte, without any legal authority, order all Italians to stay at home until April 3, he closed all the points of sale but the large Supermarket Chains and the small food stores or fruit stands own by Muslims in most cities. He ordered all other retail businesses which were “not essential” to close.

But now, by his decree of yesterday, he has ordered the entire economy to shut down, denying the basic necessities of every item except food and medical supplies.

His decree specifies the closing of “all industrial and commercial production”. He has also forbidden all movement of persons by public transport from one town to another, who are not doing so to get to work or a hospital. He has spared only the medical industry and the military industrial complex, and lawyers and other such professionals, like journalists, along with a long list of support industries for transportation, Petrochemicals, mining, etc.

Italians are assured there will be no closures of supermarkets, but his new decree gives to the governors of the Regions to limit their hours, which will ignite further panic to buy food. The lines already begin 45 minutes before stores open, and supermarkets are hiring security guards to prevent rioting.

But there is certainly to be a rush to buy soap today, because it appears the decree does not spare soap production!

Overall, it seems the decree is designed to destroy the small businessman. It contains provisions only to protect multinational chains and assembly line production.

This is the level of pathological mania which has either gripped the Italian Government — which is very friendly to China which has NOT shut down any part of its economy — of which is being deliberately promoted by the Italian government to case the most massive economic collapse possible in national history.

And this, after 3 days of progressively decreasing numbers of new infections and new deaths.

There is something more to the panic that meets the eye. Having shut down all religious activity, it has itself become the new dogma and new State Religion, and it wants to sacrifice Italy upon its altar of fake-news supported dogmatism.

+ + +