Doctors at Bergamo: COVID-19 is highly infectious but not very lethal

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Corona Hype is killing patients. That is right, the Main Stream Media push on the Corona Story is overwhelming hospitals with patients and thus causing the deaths of patients by collapsing the effectiveness of the health care system. Its a Gramesian dream come true in health care. Cause the organs of the state to be so overwhelmed with requests that it can no longer function.

However, to do this with a health care system is diabolic, because it kills people who would not otherwise die.

The evidence of this horror is found in the personal testimony of a group of doctors from the Giovanni XXIII hospital at Bergamo, Italy, the ground zero for the Wuhan Virus in Italy, according to the Italian press.

Here are some of the stunning statements by the Doctors working there, in a paper which they published last week:

Our own hospital is highly contaminated, and we are far beyond the tipping point: 300 beds out of 900 are occupied by Covid-19 patients. Fully 70% of ICU beds in our hospital are reserved for critically ill Covid-19 patients with a reasonable chance to survive. The situation here is dismal as we operate well below our normal standard of care. Wait times for an intensive care bed are hours long. Older patients are not being resuscitated and die alone without appropriate palliative care, while the family is notified over the phone, often by a well-intentioned, exhausted, and emotionally depleted physician with no prior contact.

And,

For example, we are learning that hospitals might be the main Covid-19 carriers, as they are rapidly populated by infected patients, facilitating transmission to uninfected patients. Patients are transported by our regional system,1 which also contributes to spreading the disease as its ambulances and personnel rapidly become vectors. Health workers are asymptomatic carriers or sick without surveillance; some might die, including young people, which increases the stress of those on the front line.

And finally, what the Main Stream Media and Politcal Leaders of the Hype do not want you to know, they doctors tell you:

Coronavirus is the Ebola of the rich and requires a coordinated transnational effort. It is not particularly lethal, but it is very contagious.

Observations

As an anthropologist, I can see something these doctors do not see. Namely, if this virus were not presented as a major health threat, if it were presented as it is truly is, merely a strong form of the winter flu, then most individuals would not be going to their doctors nor to the hospitals. Hospitals then would not be overwhelmed with infectious cases, and emergency care would be able to be given to the truly needed.

In other words, the Hype is killing people by making them react in such a way as to prevent adequate medical care for the truly needy, thus increasing the apparent mortality rates for the Coronavirus, which would not otherwise occur.

For that reason, I disagree with the political requests made by the doctors. They want the kind of medical hygienic regulations of a hospital imposed on all of society. This is the fundamental error of political leaders. The ethics of a hospital are for a medical institution. They are inappropriate, inhumane and dangerous when imposed upon the whole society, because the whole society is much more than a hospital. Human beings are more than patients. We are not animals to be herded anywhere.

You can read the statement by the doctors in the original English, in which they published it, here.

