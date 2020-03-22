With the Suspension of Public Sacrifice, what is the Catholic to do?

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The suspension of the public celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is considered by Saint Robert Bellarmine, a doctor of the Church, to be one of the infallible signs of the Apocalypse, and a clear indication of who is the Man of Sin, of whom Saint Paul would said would be revealed: Bergoglio, the one who ordered it and is pretending he had nothing to do with it.

But for us Catholics, many are wondering how to keep the precept of the Church to attend Mass on Sunday or how to keep the Third Commandment of the Decalogue, to remember to keep holy the Lord’s day.

Since, there is a lot of misinformation on this, I will explain it.

The precept of the Church only obliges when there is a Mass within one hour travel time from your house. When there is no, it is not your fault, and you do not fail in the observance of the precept.

The Commandment of God regards the abstention from servile work, that is, from all work you would pay someone to do for you, which is not necessary to get you to Mass. The old manuals of moral theology gave this example: if you live on an Island you cannot row your boat across the straight to go to a Pub on Sunday, unless of course there is a Church at that place where you can attend Mass and fulfill your obligation.

But neither the Commandment nor the Precept oblige you to watch Mass on TV. Mass on TV is not a Mass. It is the images and sounds of a mass, live or recorded. Of course, if it is live, then praying along is a form of spiritual communion. If it is recorded, praying alone is merely an aid to your piety and helps you keep attention to divine things. But merely watching Mass as you slouch on the couch is not an act of religion per se. It may even be an act of irreligion, if you are munching on snacks while watching the August Sacrifice be celebrated.

The Saints say nothing about reading your Missal in place of going to Mass. They all recommend instead you pray vocal prayers, meditate on the life of Jesus Christ, especially his Passion, or practice some devotion, if you do not yet know how to pray in silence and seek the favors of God in your own words. I highly recommend reading books by Saint Alphonsus dei Liguori, such as the Glories of Mary, the Passion and Death of Our Lord Jesus Christ, or the Victories of the Martyrs, all of which are sound reading for the present times.

Our Lady foretold these times to us at Akita. She said there would come a time when the Faithful would have nothing other than the Rosary and the Cross for their consolation.

That time has now arrived!

But the most important act of religion, you can now do, is the Act of Spiritual Communion. Here is one to copy and paste and share, you can find it at The Franciscan Archive, my first website, which I started back in 1997:

O Immaculate Queen of Heaven and Earth, Mother of God and Mediatrix of every grace: I believe that Thy dearly beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, is truly, really, and substantially contained in the Most Blessed Sacrament. I love Him above all things and I long to receive Him into my heart. Since I cannot now receive Him sacramentally, be so good as to place Him spiritually in my soul. O my Jesus, I embrace Thee as One who has already come, and I unite myself entirely to Thee. Never permit me to be separated from Thee. Amen.

But public prayers are necessary. Because the Catholic Faithful are Christians precisely when they pray together, for then, the Lord promised to be in their midst.

For that reason, I urge everyone to gather together the whole family in the places where they live and say the Rosary together, all 15 decades! And secondly, I urge you to join in spirit and pray the Prayers Against the Church of Darkness which I record each night, and with your assistance — once I get another 240 subscribers, will be live each night, Rome Time.

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a photo by Br. Bugnolo of the miraculous image of the Immaculate Virgin, before which Alphonse Ratisbon, the Jew, was instantly converted to the Catholic Faith. It is found here at Rome, in the Church of San’Andre delle Fratte, near the Piazza Tritone.

