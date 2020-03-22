Therefore God shall send them the working of an error, to believe the lying

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

God is Truth. And God is Goodness Itself. For this reason God cannot but communicate truth. And when it may say that God sends evils in punishment, it must be understood that He permits evils to overcome sinners for their punishment.

This is the proper sense and reading of the Second Letter of the Apostle Saint Paul to the Thessalonians, a letter which speaks more and more clearly to us today, with the passing of each day.

Let us refresh our knowledge of the teaching of this Great Apostle, who is buried here at Rome, outside the walls: near where he was martyred, but outside the walls in a prophetic sense, in this, that he was called to testify against the Abominations which would overcome the city of Rome in the end times.

Here is the text of 2 Thessalonians, chapter 2, according to the Douay-Rheims translation:

3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for unless there come a revolt first, and the man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition 4 Who opposeth and is lifted up above all that is called God or that is worshipped, so that he sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself as if he were God.

The revolt was the revolt of the Cardinals and Bishops against Pope Benedict. Because a revolt in the proper sense is the betrayal of a monarch by those who serve under him and should be obedient to him. That revolt took place in February of 2013.

Following the revolt, the rebels gave their allegiance to a usurper, a man of sin, whose name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He is called rightly a man of sin, because every day he glorifies in sinning, especially in lying and blaspheming and mocking the truth.

He has set himself up above God by rewriting the Our Father and changing the sacramental discipline taught by Our Lord. He claims he knows mercy better than God Himself. And in this he has placed himself in the Vatican to be worshiped by the rest of the Church, that is, obeyed in his sinful commands.

5 Remember you not that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things? 6 And now you know what withholdeth, that he may be revealed in his time.

That which withheld the coming of Bergoglio was the exercise of the papal office. Pope Benedict still holds that office, but by not exercising it Bergoglio has been unleashed on the world.

7 For the mystery of iniquity already worketh: only that he who now holdeth do hold, until he be taken out of the way.

This mystery of iniquity is that of which Saint Paul says elsewhere: Beware, because not all men have faith. He and the Apostles spoke of wolves and false pastors. These were the seeds of what we call the Lavender Mafia today.

8 And then that wicked one shall be revealed: whom the Lord Jesus shall kill with the spirit of his mouth and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: him

Here, amid this woeful prophecy, Saint Paul consoles us by reminding us that Our Lord shall defeat the man of sin.

9 Whose coming is according to the working of Satan, in all power and signs and lying wonders:

The working of Satan is lying. All the powers of this world rejoiced in Bergoglio’s appearance on the scene because like them he was a worker of iniquity and a liar. And he dedicates himself to lying propaganda daily. And these are the lying wonders.

10 And in all seduction of iniquity to them that perish: because they receive not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. Therefore God shall send them the operation of error, to believe lying:

And all who accept him as the Pope, knowing he is a liar, do so because they love lies or because they refuse to recognize that the spirit of lying is an infallible sign that the man is not the pope. And in this refusal they implicitly call the Lord Jesus a liar, Who said to those who hold the papal office: I have prayed for you that your faith may NEVER fail.

11 That all may be judged who have not believed the truth but have consented to iniquity.

And that they cling to Bergoglio will be for their condemnation and destruction. For as he casts them down to Hell, they follow like silent sheep and obey him. The closing of churches is just their ultimate act of treachery.

12 But we ought to give thanks to God always for you, brethren, beloved of God, for that God hath chosen you firstfruits unto salvation, in sanctification of the spirit and faith of the truth:

Once again the Apostle of the Gentiles encourages us. We who can see these things for what they are have a certain sign that we are of the elect and if we persevere in the truth shall be saved.



13 Whereunto also he hath called you by our gospel, unto the purchasing of the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ. 14 Therefore, brethren, stand fast: and hold the traditions, which you have learned, whether by word or by our epistle.

Here Saint Paul shows us the way to persevere in the present trial, by holding fast to Apostolic Tradition and Apostolic Right. He reminds us not to sit around waiting but to recognize that we have the duty to restore the Church. He is speaking especially to those Bishops who can recognize the signs of the times for what they are. And for this reason, the Apostle closes with this glorious exhortation.

15 Now our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God and our Father, who hath loved us and hath given us everlasting consolation and good hope in grace, 16 Exhort your hearts and confirm you in every good work and word.

Let us pray, now for the Bishops of the Church. For those who have let their minds be kidnapped by the great lies of the faux resignation, have now let their minds be captured by the fake news of the Corona virus which will be used to lock down international borders to prevent the Church from fighting against the apostates and false Church. These bishops who have shut down their dioceses have thus consummated their apostasy with Judas Iscariot, who for a skojec of silver coins, that is, for 30 silver pieces, have betrayed the Mystical Body of Christ into the hands of the hordes of demons, and left them bereft of every sacrament of salvation.

For this reason it is imperative that we pray as Our Lady asked to defeat the Church of Darkness.

+ + +