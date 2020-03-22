Palestrina: Ego sum panis vivus

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his motet Ego sum panis visus, a musical composition for the the Feast of Corpus Christi. The Latin title, means, I am the living Bread.

This performance is by the King’s Singers.



