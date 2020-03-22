by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Our Lord gave the Apostles great powers. But some of the Saints say, that they power to confect the sacraments was something they were hesitant to use at first. Blessed Mary of Agreda — if I remember correctly, it has been 35 years since I read her — in her Mystical City of God, which is a theological biography of the Blessed Virgin Mary, says that Saint Peter said the first Mass at the insistence of Our Lady and with Her explanations.

For this reason, I dub this Mission of the Church Militant, Operation “Blessed Virgin”. And I ask that Catholic women, who still have the opportunity to go to confession, in those regions of the world where the participation of the laity at Mass is suppressed by insane and unfaithful Bishops, partake of this operation.

First, go to confession.

Second, at the end of your confession, after the Absolution, begin this conversation with your priest. Say something like:

Father, since Our Lord called the Eucharist our Bread, our Daily Bread, how can it be that we can survive without this spiritual food, which you are denying us?

Father, since Our Lord died on Cross to offer the New Sacrifice of the New Covenant, how can it be that we laity be Christians if we are not allow to attend that Sacrifice in person on Sundays?

Please, I beg you, restore Communion and the Mass. Do not listen to your Bishop or superior who has ordered you to abandon the fundamental duties you have as a priest of and from Christ Jesus, Our God!

