Corona Hype was a planned psyop to enslave the minds of humanity

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Corona Virus Hype was a plan and a plot by international Marxists (Globalists) to terrorize the world and seize control of the minds of all humanity. It is a plot so diabolical and so evil that it staggers the mind. But the facts are right out in the open. So let’s review them.

Event 201

According to the John Hopkins Center for Health Security, Event 201 is described thus:

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY. The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences. Statement about nCoV and our pandemic exercise In recent years, the world has seen a growing number of epidemic events, amounting to approximately 200 events annually. These events are increasing, and they are disruptive to health, economies, and society. Managing these events already strains global capacity, even absent a pandemic threat. Experts agree that it is only a matter of time before one of these epidemics becomes global—a pandemic with potentially catastrophic consequences. A severe pandemic, which becomes “Event 201,” would require reliable cooperation among several industries, national governments, and key international institutions.

I have not altered that quote! It is obvious they were preparing in advance for Corona Virus, before Corona Virus was event known to exist!

If you follow that link, in the article, cited above, you find this statement, which attempts to deny what they were up to:

Statement about nCoV and our pandemic exercise In October 2019, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted a pandemic tabletop exercise called Event 201 with partners, the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Recently, the Center for Health Security has received questions about whether that pandemic exercise predicted the current novel coronavirus outbreak in China. To be clear, the Center for Health Security and partners did not make a prediction during our tabletop exercise. For the scenario, we modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic, but we explicitly stated that it was not a prediction. Instead, the exercise served to highlight preparedness and response challenges that would likely arise in a very severe pandemic. We are not now predicting that the nCoV-2019 outbreak will kill 65 million people. Although our tabletop exercise included a mock novel coronavirus, the inputs we used for modeling the potential impact of that fictional virus are not similar to nCoV-2019.

Note carefully what they are saying and not saying. They deny that their 201 Event Exercise predicted the Corona Virus pandemic. But a plan to deceive is not a prediction. Because a prediction presupposes you are not in control. Look how many times they deny it was a prediction! They even “did not predict” the genus of the virus, as a corona virus!

But, as I published the other day, China had already weaponized in 2015 a Corona virus at their Wuhan BioWarfare Lab. So they were telling the truth when they insisted that the did not predict it, because the other sense of the word, “predict”, is to speak of something before it exists, not after it exists!

Clade X Pandemic Exercise of May, 2018

The John Hopkins Center for Health Security held a similar exercise in May. Here is their opening video:

The emphasis that their proposals are non-partisan immediately puts the tone in the realm of politics. As you can see from the exercise, the participants were not informed about what would happen. Their reactions are monitored to see how they would react.

As an Anthropologist I can tell you that such an exercise is intended to develop a plan for mass psychological manipulation. Because what you see in test groups, concerning how they react to a crisis, are necessary data upon which to establish plans for social psychological manipulation.

We have created a Pandemic…

The same social experimentation was used in the Event 201, but listen to what Mrs. Cicero, who now calls herself the Master of Cerimonies for the event — a title used for religious events — says at 2:40 minutes into this video:

The 201 Scenario is fictional, but it is based on public health principles, epidemiological modeling and the assessment of past outbreaks. In other words, we have created a pandemic, which could realistically occur.

You cannot make this up!

As you can see, the Event 201 exercise in October 2019 , followed the Cladex exercise in May, 2018. This means, granting some time for organizational repose after a major event, the Event 201 exercise was at least thought up in the summer of 2018, and thus was a year in the making. This means that the context of Mrs. Cicero’s statement in October, 2019, “We have created a Pandemic” is a lot more pregnant with meaning.

According to Aria Bendix, writing for the Business Insider, the Event 201 Exercise was organized by Eric Toner., who according to the Center for Health Security, has a M.D. in internal medicine, clearly someone who is not qualified to run an exercise to study virological responses of populations. Therefore, one can be certain that the purpose of the Event 201 exercise was neither academic nor professional

They knew about it before us

I know from my work in graphical arts and publicity, that publicity takes time to design and organize and produce and publish. A chain of stores cannot just roll out new posters in a matter of days. It takes weeks or months of planning and preparation. That is why, I found it very curious that here in the center of Rome, at the store, Rinascente — which is a chain for high end fashion, there were a series of posters in the style of the Soviet Union, urging passers by to accept the Stay at Home Decree which went into effect at Rome on March 11. Here are my photos, which I took this morning:

This last photo is worthy of comment. Notice how these posters are in Italian and English. This seems to indicate that they were produced when the Chain’s management still believed that English speaking tourists would still be in town. Thus, they had to be prepared before any of the decrees were imposed, either upon their stores in Lombardy or at Rome. But this final image is telling. Of all the images it depicts the black woman as having the smallest head. This is social commentary. They are saying that they know you are idiots and will accept the propaganda. But this kind of overt racism against Black women is found only among Socialists, Chinese and Arabs. And they just happen to be those who want the One Religion Initiative, which Bergoglio and Trump’s Ambassador to the Vatican both publicly approved.

Psychological-Economic warfare

We have entered the brave new world of psychological warfare, used not at the opponents military forces or even at his general population in time of a military war, but openly during peacetime.

As the social commentatrix, the Amazing Polly observed the other day, there are 3 possible motives for engineering a world-wide psyop to hoodwink the political leaders and masses of every nation.

The first, as she suggests, is the vested interest Bill Gates has, who sponsored the Event 201. Bill Gates is heavily invested in the latest vaccine technology which will incorporate machine readable methods of monitoring who has and who has not taken which vaccines. Its the literal dream of dreams for a technocrat with sociopathic megalomaniacal ambitions.

The second, is as she guesses, is short term economic warfare, in retaliation for the trade restrictions imposed by Trump on China. Since a deal was in the works when the Wuhan Virus was released by the BioWarfare lab, I discount this reason.

The third reason, I believe, is long term economic warfare. By causing the world to shut now all but essential economic activity, the world economy will collapse. Notice how China has not shut down their economy. They are obviously preparing to seize massive amounts of market share in the world economy as soon as the crisis ends, if it ever ends. Flooding the world with low prices goods, made by slave labor, while the other nations literally imprison their entire working population, which insists on higher wages. It makes sense, if you have an extremely diabolic mind. Needless to say, if you are a Marxist or a Capitalist, you could be induced to sign on to such a plan, if you did have such a diabolic mind.

The fourth reason, is Satanic. The men allied with the forces of darkness want to utterly eradicate Christianity, which requires group assembly on a weekly basis. A concocted pandemic with stay-at-home requirements achieves this goal perfectly. A Satanic leadership in the Vatican is also 100% on board with this and is ordering it throughout the world, Cardinal Sarah included. Even Burke laments it, but goes along.

The fifth reason, is Antichristic. The men who are working for the advent of the Antichrist are fully convinced that the entire Christian culture must be eradicated. A culture founded upon Truth from God, must be replaced with a culture founded upon lies from men who take God’s place.

Well, it’s happening before our eyes. And they told us they were going to do it in advance.

+ + +