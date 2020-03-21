I hope now you can recognize the False Apostles in social media

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

As Catholics, by the grace and mercy of God alone, we were sanctified and justified in Baptism and made adopted sons of the Eternal Father in Christ Jesus, His Eternal Son, by the Divine Power of Their Holy Spirit.

This gives us an exalted hope, to be heirs with Jesus Christ in the Kingdom of Heaven. And we were put in this world to test us, to see if we have the spirit of cooperation with God to merit such an eternal reward.

For this, we need discernment. A Discernment which is first and foremost the instrument we use to make decisions to do and not to do something which we have not yet done or need to do, or which we have done and need to stop.

I write today to encourage you to use your discernment and pray to the Holy Spirit to have this grace. And I ask you to do this in regard to discerning who are the true servants of God and who are the false apostles.

The closing of Dioceses and the abandonment of the divine ministry of the priesthood by tens of thousands of clergy, is a horror which we could never have contemplated to occur in our life times. It is apocalyptic without any exaggeration. All sane and rational and faithful Catholics can see this.

But there are some Catholic Media outlets which you perhaps have financially supported in the past, which are saying that this is a good thing and that you have to accept it, and are even suggesting that it is a virtue to accept it.

I am Catholic and I know that it is a mortal sin to condone or approve of the sin of another. And a sin this great must be publicly vituperated, not condoned nor excused.

The False Apostles say otherwise.

So, I ask you to stop supporting them financially, since they are literally your spiritual enemies. They do not care that you and your families are deprives of spiritual grace and the sacraments of salvation. They rejoice that now their podcasts can rule the Church and that they can replace the clergy.

Authentic Catholic Media thinks the opposite. More than ever we need to support faithful clergy and work to convince confused clergy to repent. We need to promote priestly vocations who oppose this madness and only those religious and priestly societies who oppose it and refuse to buckle under. Such groups and such Media are true Catholics.

So I ask you to use your discernment and make a life changing decision. Now that you can have a clear and unmistakable criterion of which are the faithful Media outlets and which are those led by False Apostles, whether clergy or laymen.

_________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a detail from Giotto’s Betrayal of Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane, showing the false apostle Judas Iscariot using a kiss to indicate to the Temple Guards whom to arrest.