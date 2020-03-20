There is only one sane response to the Corona Virus Hype: Massive Civil disobedience!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

It is not just a question of the rights of Christians to worship together, the rights of the Church to exist, the rights of the Catholic Clergy to minister to the faithful.

And it is not just a question of the civil rights of assembly and work, and life.

It is now the duty of sanity itself.

The Corona Virus Hype is a demonic delusion sponsored by insanely stupid world leaders, both in the State and in the Church and in Mass Media.

There is only one response which we obliged to show to this hype, and all the laws and restrictions being put into place to sustain it.

Massive Civil Disobedience.

Because none of us has the obligation to live in the make-believe world of loonies who think a common cold is the Plague of Plagues.

And all of us have the duty to defend reality and live in reality.

+ + +