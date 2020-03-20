Palestrina: Alma Redemptoris Mater

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his Alma Redemptoris Mater, a musical composition for the hymn of the Divine Office during Christmas seasons, which hails Our Lady as Mother of the Redeemer, a title She merited by Her Fiat on March 25, which is soon approaching..

This performance is by the Tallis Scholars..



