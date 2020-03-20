Dear Priests: Switch your allegiance from where you are not wanted to where you belong!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Dear Priests of the Catholic Church,

A horrible deception has fallen upon the Bishops of the world. They are in a panic and no longer acting as shepherds but sheep. Their Pastor is no longer Jesus Christ, but the voices of this world.

And so great is the diabolic delusion which has come upon them and taken hold of their minds and souls, that they have ordered you to stop being a priest!

I hope you can see now, that there are 2 Churches. One of the Light and One of Darkness.

The One of Light lives by faith in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, Who conquered death and every disease, and gave us Sacraments of Life to be the consolation and cure of our bodies and souls. She believes that as the Author of Life Himself, Jesus knows best how to cure soul and body. She holds that if we no longer believe that, we no longer believe in Jesus.

The Other is the mindless herd of those who have lost this faith, and who are now in rout. They have asked you, who were ordained to be an Ambassador of the God of Life, the Risen Lord, and a Dispenser of the Mysteries of God the Creator and Lord of every living thing, to stop being what you were created to be by sacred ordination.

I hope you can see that there are now 2 Churches, and that one has just fired you from your job.

For that reason, I am writing to let you know that there is a massive need for workers in the Vineyard of the Church of Light, the Church of the Resurrection. Hundreds of Millions of Souls without the Sacrament, in a time in which the Churches would otherwise be packed to the doors with humble souls seeking the protection of God, confessing their sins and embracing the Risen One in Holy Communion!

This Church of Light has as its visible head on earth, Pope Benedict XVI, who never renounced according to the requirement of the law of Pope John Paul II, and who is thus and has always been the Vicar of Jesus Christ. He has not shut the churches, He has not ordered you to stop being a priest, He has not said you should give the Holy of Holies to public sinners, He has not blasphemed God, He has not denigrated Our Lady, He has not rewritten the Our Father, He has not offered latria to a demon in the Vatican Gardens or Saint Peter’s Basilica, He is not a disciple of George Soros or Barrack Obama.

Return to Pope Benedict XVI and to the Church of the Light. That way you will have the Divine Authority to take any action you think best to reboot the Catholic Church in your town. I say, “reboot”, because the word “Church” in the Bible, “ecclesia” in Greek or “qahal” in Hebrew, means coming together. When the Church no longer comes together, the Church no longer exists. And this cannot happen without a Priest to lead them.

So since the Church of Darkness, overcome by the darkness of the world, has ordered itself to cease to exist, there is really nothing more for you to do, but sign up back with the Church of Light, which has not succumbed, but is just in need of a massive influx of Vineyard workers. The Church of Darkness has told you to stop celebrating one with its pope in public. The Church of Light has never given you any such instructions from Pope Benedict.

I am not asking you to be a hero. But I am asking you to remember who you are and to be that!

And in times of total chaos, you have the right to act, because The Salvation of Souls is the supreme law of the Church, canon 1752.

+ + +