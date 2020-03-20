Corona Panic spreads world wide

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The number of nations which have succumbed to the panic is amazing. They are shutting down their borders completely or partially, in most of the world. Amazingly China is not restricting travel!

Here is a map showing in Red which nations have imposed partial or total restrictions as of 4 pm today. The information used to make this graphic is from Aljazeera. The graphic was created using Mapchart.net.

This panic has a purpose. Because if it continues indefinitely, then any attempt by Catholics to restore the Sacred Hiearchy in their Church becomes extremely difficult, since movement across all international borders will be very difficult.

The irony here is that the Left MSM has urged a panic which has finally shut down the borders, which they have demanded to be kept open for illegal immigrants. Also, while Bergoglio has insisted since 2016 that the Sacraments be given to public sinners, now he insists they be given to no one, not even the faitful!

The Left, both in the State and in the Church, have flipped in a matter of a few weeks. But China, the sick man of Asia, keeps her borders open!

