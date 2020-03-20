Conte with absolute power, Parliament shut down, wants shut down extended

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

La Stampa reported today that the Italian Prime Minister, who shut the Parliament on March 13 until April 3, now says that the emergency measured may be extended — read will be — until May 1.

The truth of the matter is that the coronavirus has entered the HIV population and will begin to massacre them. More than 1.5 million Italians may have HIV. Thus there are many more victims to exploit to extend the emergency measured forever.

The true pulse of the government is seen on Twitter. Those who like Antonio Socci who are tweeting, Reopen the Parliament — in Italian — are being attacked by backers of Conte who say that they are endangering public safety!

The last time a head of state shut down parliament for an emergency and began to rule by decree, was March 23, 1933. His name is Adolf Hitler. And that infamous anniversary is 3 days hence.

