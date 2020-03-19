You won’t die from Corona virus, unless you are already very sick

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Be rational, not reactionary!

Think, do not emote.

Otherwise, you will be sucked into the hype.

The latest statistics from Italy show that the Pandemic is simply Hype.

This is a follow up report to Why that 3.4% mortality rate is a lie, which showed by there is a shell game being played between hospital mortality rates for the Wuhan virus and mortality rates for the whole population. In that article I showed that for nearly everyone, it is easier to win the lottery or the raffle at your local parish or bingo hall. My report was confirmed subsequently by Joe Hoft of the Gateway Pundit and the statistician William M. Briggs, all of us working independently of one another.

Today Pier Paolo Flammini of Rivera Oggi, here in Italy, is reporting the latest statistics which confirm my suspicions, that no one healthy is dying of Corona Virus (statistically no one, as there is always the rare case of someone lacking immune responses for genetic or congenital reasons). He is citing the official daily bulletin of the Civil Protection Agency, here in Italy:

The other aspect which is very important is the fact that the victims have very often common pathologies like stroke, hyptertension, cancer, kidney disease, and dementia. We see that 48.5% of the persons examined (for corona virus) have 2 or more of these pathologies, 25.1% have two pathologies, and 25.1% have one pathology. Only 0.8% have no pathologies. Among the youngest (victims) we find persons who already at that age have cardiovascular problems, diabetes, obesity, kidney problems. Hence, even the young (victims) are fragile.

Everyone needs to shout from the roof top these statistics.

Only 0.8% of those who died from Corona Virus had no pathologies, that is, were otherwise healthy persons — though this does not mean they were not malnourished or had eating disorders.

But note that in the Civil Protection Agency report there is no specification of HIV infections. This is because in Italian law such persons are protected from being identified. So in the list of pathologies, cited above, you can presume HIV is one of them.

However, that 0.8% with no pathologies regards those admitted to hospital and diagnosed with Coronavirus and who died of coronavirus, or at least, were reported to have died from corona virus. This does not mean that they did. This also means that the rate in the general population will be 0.13% total, which is nearly that of the common flue, which is measured at 0.1% for the total population which gets infected, whether they come to the hospital or not.

Hence, all your civil rights and all your divine rights to the sacraments are being denied for something no more lethal than the annual winter flu! This is how stupid or evil your leaders are.

+ + +