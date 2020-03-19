Palestrina: Stabat Mater dolorosa

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his Stabat Mater dolorosa, his musical composition for the hymn written by the Franciscan Bl. Thomas of Celano which commemorates the sorrows of Our Lady during the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

This performance is by the Tavener Consort.



FromRome.Info features at 5 P.M. daily, Rome time, a selection of sacred music for the edification of our readers, so that they can better grasp how contrary to the very nature of Catholic liturgy were the so called “reforms” of Vatican II.