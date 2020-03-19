How the Big Lie kidnaps small minds

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

As the world lurches into an Age of Dystopia, it will be important to keep yourself free of the thick web of lies which the ruling elites spout on a daily basis to make you a citizen-slave in a colony of slaves.

We have to first recognize that not all people have good will, and that since Lucifer is the lord of this world, those who rise to power are not infrequently some of his best admirers.

Indeed, some of the most evil men in the history of the world, have been murderers and liars from the beginning. Whether they founded superstitions in the desert and called for holy war against the rest of mankind, or whether they read of superstitions gathered in a Babylonian Book which teaches their tribe to seek the genocide of the rest of humanity, the mentality is the same. They serve lies and they are promoters of lies.

It’s imprudent to trust everyone

Small lies are easy to detect, but Big Lies have a way of kidnapping the minds of those who presume before all evidence, that the one speaking is a truth teller.

I think if you are intelligent enough to be reading FromRome.Info, you know that we cannot presume someone is telling the truth, we need to verify it and see if it corresponds with reality. This is especially true when they are talking about things of which we have no expertise.

Indeed — to use just one example — there would be few if any malpractice suits against medical professionals if we all had a lot more doubt that the procedures or remedies our doctor is proscribing for our medical conditions might not be correct or may be more harmful than helpful, or motivated more by his desire to make a buck off you, than to cure you.

Prudence, therefore, requires that we keep our eyes open and our minds capable of verifying what we are told, even by those persons which our culture or nation presents a worthy of trust before any evidence of their trustworthiness is known by us.

Indeed, the worst kind of liars seek professions which are regarded as trustworthy, because they seek to prey upon the gullible and small minded.

Dishonest men not only lie, they love it

Dishonest men are known by this, that they are willing to lie. But the habitually dishonest or the inveterate liar loves to lie. He sees it as an effective tool to achieve his goals.

Some professions are given to being populated with liars: real estate agents, lawyers, politicians, journalists, member of organized crime syndicates, etc.. But not all of us know this when we start out in life, and finding out the hard way — that is, by being the victim of their lies — can be as costly as it is upsetting.

So the first rule in avoiding becoming a victim of a liar, is to realize the limits of trust and how wrong it is to presume someone who has a reputation for lying is worthy of trust.

Journalists are liars par-excellance, so why trust them?

Journalism is little more than gossip-mongering. Mongering means selling. A fishmonger sells fishes, and a journalists sells stories. You presume according to the institution which publishes the stories of a journalist that they are more or less worthy of credence.

But we need to completely reject the idea of such a thing WHEN the institution is known to be a haunt of liars. Just as you would not believe what a politician who is a member of a party called, The Mao Tse Tung Perpetual Revolutionary Party, would say, so you should not believe that anything which CNN, the NYT or any major newspaper run by Freemasons in your part of the world should say.

The fact that our culture, however, pre-programs our minds to believe them is the most dangerous aspect of modern culture. We need a cultural shift. We need to reject that part of modern culture as outdated, and appropriate to the age before Marxists infiltrated the press rooms, and journalism became an agency for globalist mind control.

The last 4 years of blathering attacks on honorable men such as Donald Trump should be enough of an example to know that on any topic whatsoever, you cannot trust the Main Stream Media on anything.

The power of the Big Lie

A Big Lie is the produce of a criminal conspiracy to fool everyone about a particular claim. They are hatched in meetings of persons who are in control of institutions and are the product of psychopathic minds which believe that they are the gods which have the power to create reality.

Some of the Big Lies of our age are that Pope Benedict XVI renounced the papacy, that Barrack Obama was a natural born citizen of the United States, and now, that the Wuhan Virus is a modern plague so deadly that you should grant to the leaders of your country powers which even Adolf Hitler never claimed, which Mussolini never exercised, and which even Stalin and Mao would have been jealous of.

This kind of bold assertion is the kind of propaganda used by intelligence agencies to confuse the Enemy. And if you have not yet considered the evidence, you should take note not to be led astray.

In propaganda of the kind which is used in psychological manipulation, the first characteristic sought is to lie and lie boldly. As Rousseau affirmed, “Lie, Lie and Lie, and something will come of it”, or as Adolf Hitler said, the biggest lie is the most effective:

All this was inspired by the principle—which is quite true within itself—that in the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus in the primitive simplicity of their minds they more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods. It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation. For the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying. — Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf, vol. I, ch. X

What is a small mind and why is it vulerable

A small mind is a person who is above all gullible. He believes on the spot what he is told and does not question it. But a small mind is a person who refuses to reconsider what he believed without examination.

Small minds are found especially among persons who define their reality by what is told them by those they trust or put their trust in. This approach to truth is juvenile. That it is appropriate to children before the age of 12.

Indeed one of the hardest passages of youth is the recognition which you are forced to confront one day that your father or your mother, or some other trust worthy figure, was not exactly truthful with you. They told you a white lie

Some find the thought of such a thing so threatening that they reject it. And they keep rejecting such thoughts their entire lives. They thus become highly susceptible to being manipulated by others, who are willing to tell something worse than a white lie.

Small minded persons are easily sucked into cults, sects, and groups, from which, unless they suffer personally some great injustice from them, they never break free.

Nations have been dragged down to ruin by small minded herds

We can see how herds of small minded persons can destroy their own nation. Just take a look at Germany from the years 1920 to 1945. They put their trust in a person they should never have trusted. They continued to give him more obedience and credence even though he showed time after time that he was a completely immoral and godless man. But the fault was in the Catholics of Southern Germany, because after the burning of the German Parliament Building, they accepted the alarms calling for panic and voted for absolute powers for Adolf Hitler, a thing he could never have achieved on the basis of his own party.

So we Catholics, as Catholics, share in the guilt of what happened, because we accepted that lie. But that guilty also falls on the shoulders of Pius XI, who should have commanded the faithful under pain of mortal sin never to vote for that man.

We are now in the full panic mode of the Wuhan virus. It behooves us not to make the same mistakes.

