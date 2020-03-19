Be an information-warrior!

Please subscribe to my YouTube Channel
FROM ROME INFO VIDEO
by pressing this button, so that, with 1000 subscribers,
I can do live reports from anywhere and any time.
+ + +
Support FromRome.Info
Help us take on the established Catholic Media who are controlled opposition. They are promoting schism from Pope Benedict, and remain silent at the heresies and schisms of Jorge Mario Bergoglio. We cannot let the St. Gallen Mafia win the information war, which they are presently doing through controlled media. — TO FIGHT THIS WAR we need your generous financial support. — Funds go to Ordo Militaris Inc., and are capital gifts for this Apostolate.
$10.00