YouTube: We are “protecting” our workers and unleashing logarithmic censorship on you!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Lefties’ default is always censorship, banning, restrictions, house arrest, etc.. The first sign of a Leftie is that in times of panic his reactions return to default, without any pretense.

YouTube showed their colors — not that they need to — today by announcing that “to protect” their workers, they were giving them leaves of absence and therefore, there will be fewer human beings to unblock you when their logarithms block your YouTube account.

Here is their official announcement (Source: https://youtube-creators.googleblog.com/2020/03/protecting-our-extended-workforce-and.html):

Our Community Guidelines enforcement today is based on a combination of people and technology: Machine learning helps detect potentially harmful content and then sends it to human reviewers for assessment. As a result of the new measures we’re taking, we will temporarily start relying more on technology to help with some of the work normally done by reviewers. This means automated systems will start removing some content without human review, so we can continue to act quickly to remove violative content and protect our ecosystem, while we have workplace protections in place.

Somehow, I get the sense that some YouTube employees will never return to work, even though they are now “protected”.

I also get the impression that the Management at YouTube sees the “crisis” caused by Wuhan-virus hype as their dream of dreams to implement Chinese like censorship.

Another sign that there is just too much political exploitation of the narrative to believe it anymore.

___________

CREDITS: The Featured Image is a screenshot of the YouTube.com official Blog page for YouTube creators, who were notified this morning that increased censorship is now teh default on their platform.

+ + +