Palestrina: Missa Assumpta est Maria in Caelum

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his Missa Assumpta est Maria in caelum, the Mass for the Assumption of Our Lady unto Heaven.

This performance is by Peter Phillips, conductor and the Tallis sholars.



