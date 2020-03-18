Bishops who shut down their Dioceses need to resign or be ejected from their Sees

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
Men are consecrated Bishops to sanctify and govern Christ’s flock. Christ Our God made it quite clear that Bishops are instruments of His Will. He taught this when He called them “ministers.”
An instrument which does not work is useless. It is thrown away.
If your Bishop has shut down your diocese, he is also a useless instrument. And you should treat him as such. No priest, no laymen should obey such an order, for a form of flue which has a mortality rate for the whole population infected, much less than the winter flue. It is insanity.
And those who are insane, are not fit to govern.
CREDITS: The Featured Image is an image of Anton Dorph’s, The Ascension of Christ, on which occasion depicted Our Lord commanded the Apostles: Go make disciples of all nations, baptizing them ….
