Some laymen think they are priests or monks….

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
We should all pray for everyone, and for the intentions of others. But to publicly solicit prayers, means that we hold or are pretending to hold an office in the Church or a role which puts us in the position of a mediator. This is proper to a priest and convenes also to a religious, but differently. But not to a layman.
This is another symptom of exaggerated laicism. Laicists believe that the laity should run the Church. Laicists want to replace the clergy and religious with laymen.
Needless to say, Mr. Sammons was not born Catholic and does support Bergoglio.
