Palestrina: Missa brevis

As we continue our perusal of the sacred repertoire of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, the greatest Italian composer of the 16th century, we sample his Missa brevis, a piece which is so named because of its shortness in length of time the voices sing.

This performance is by Peter Phillips, conductor and the vcal group “Intrada” headed by Ekaterina Antonenko. It was performed at the Rachmaninov Hall, Moscow Conservatory, Moscow, Russia.



