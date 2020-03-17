Joe Hoft of the Gateway Pundit, confirms FromRome.Info’s findings on Corona mortality

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In an article, by Joe Hoft, entitled, EXCLUSIVE: Evidence Shows Director General of World Health Organization Severely Overstated the Fatality Rate of the Coronavirus Leading to the Greatest Global Panic in History, published by the Gateway Pundit, today, March 17, 2020, the observations on each aspect of the true mortality rate of he Wuhan virus, reported here at FromRome.Info in our recent article, Why that 3.4% Mortality rate is a lie, as been confirmed.

Mr. Hoft writes:

The controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu.

This egregiously false premise has led to the greatest panic in world history.

The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

This statement led to the greatest panic in world history as the media all over the world shared and repeated that the coronavirus was many, many times more deadly than the common flu.

The problem is his statement is false. It was not accurate!