Czech Microbiologist, inventor of test to identify Corona, says virus created in laboratory

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
Dr. Soňa Pek is one of the top molecular biologists in the world. She was the first to develop a test to identify the presence of Coronavirus in the human body. It is called the simle test. She has also analyzed the virus at the molecular level.
Her finding is that the virus is man made, in a laboratory. That is, that its genetic code has been modified by human intervention.
The test she developed can detect the presence of COVID-19 in just one hour. She has published her findings and offered them free to medical experts around the world.
You can watch the TV program which discusses her findings this link, in the Czech language.
CREDITS: The Featured Image is a screen shot of Dr. Peck, on the webpage of TA3i TV.
I would be interested in how her contention can be proved. If more becomes available on this please pass it along.
