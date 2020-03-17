Czech Microbiologist, inventor of test to identify Corona, says virus created in laboratory

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Dr. Soňa Pek is one of the top molecular biologists in the world. She was the first to develop a test to identify the presence of Coronavirus in the human body. It is called the simle test. She has also analyzed the virus at the molecular level.

Her finding is that the virus is man made, in a laboratory. That is, that its genetic code has been modified by human intervention.

The test she developed can detect the presence of COVID-19 in just one hour. She has published her findings and offered them free to medical experts around the world.

You can watch the TV program which discusses her findings this link, in the Czech language.

